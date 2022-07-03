Maya Hawke Announces New Album Moss For September 2022 Release, Shares New Song “Therese”

Home News Lucy Yang July 3rd, 2022 - 1:17 PM

The talented singer and actress Maya Hawke announces her upcoming release new album Moss due for September 23! Immediately, the audience will be graced by the beautiful use of watercolors in the design of Moss‘s album cover: a brilliant blend of cool with hot tones mixed with a touch of pastel. Giving us a teaser to the entire album, Hawke releases the first single Thérèse.

<a href="https://mayahawke.bandcamp.com/album/moss">MOSS by Maya Hawke</a>

This album was teased during Hawke’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “This record is called MOSS because I’ve been gathering a lot in the last few years,” Hawke says about the album in the press release. “Sitting still and collecting a green blanket of memories and feelings. Making this record was me trying to get up and shake it off and look at all of it. It was the first step in untangling myself and really trying to look at the rock under the moss.” (UnderTheRadar)

More specifically, Hawke narrates her inspiration for the single Thérèse by a painting to portray all feelings of being stuck and pinned into one place. This feeling is something that resonates with a lot of people in our current society. Being stuck with an identity that other people create for us and or living in other’s labels.That’s why Hawke’s voice speaks out and for so many people who feels the same way. Without further to do, have a listen at the song:

MOSS Tracklist:

Backup Plan Bloomed Into Blue Hiatus Sweet Tooth Crazy Kid (feat. Will Graefe) Luna Moth South Elroy Thérèse Sticky Little Words Over Restless Moon Driver Mermaid Bar

Checkout mxdwn’s previous articles of Hawke’s latest activities!