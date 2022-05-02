Axl Rose Joins Carrie Underwood Live At Stagecoach 2022 To Cover “Paradise City” And “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

Home News Noah Janowski May 2nd, 2022 - 3:24 PM

During her headlining set at Stagecoach 2022 on Saturday, Country superstar Carrie Underwood brought out Guns N’ Roses frontman, Axl Rose, on stage to perform with her. The two singers sang two of the band’s biggest hits, “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

After performing one of her own biggest hits, “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” the former American Idol winner sang the first verse and chorus of “Sweet Child O’Mine” and then brought out Rose to finish the song.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood said to the crowd. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life, give it up for Axl Rose!” -Carrie Underwood I am SOBBING for her 😭 pic.twitter.com/2eZVVcU0EX — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) May 1, 2022

After “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” the duo sang “Paradise City,” another one of Guns N’ Roses greatest hits. Both songs were singles off of the legendary band’s debut album, Appetite For Destruction.

Sweet Child O’ Mine & Paradise City

Carrie Underwood with Axl Rose

at the Stagecoach Festival pic.twitter.com/DcXDWimhQl — Suicide Shift (@ss_info) May 1, 2022

The country star took to social media after the show to express her excitement about the performance:

Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose… https://t.co/Z91QtDQ6OI pic.twitter.com/vQnAJJMFPn — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 1, 2022

Underwood had discussed her love for Rose and Guns N’ Roses in the past. During a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Underwood described meeting Rose for the first time and how their relationship grew.

“It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” Underwood told Fallon. “But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Underwood and Rose’s performance comes as both singers are gearing up to release new music. Underwood’s upcoming album, Denim And Rhinestones, is set to be released June 10th, according to Consequence. In an interview with Consequence, Rose’s Guns N’ Rose’s bandmate, Slash, teased new music from the band coming soon.

“There is new material coming — everybody’s always asking. I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June,” Slash said.