Priest Featuring Former Members Of Ghost Share New Video For “Nightcrawler”, New Album Body Machine Out Now

Home News Finneas Gregory July 16th, 2022 - 12:13 PM

The groundbreaking synthwave band Priest has recently released a brand new music video for their single “Nightcrawler” featuring former musicians from the band Grammy award-winning band Ghost. According to an article on blabbermouth, “Nightcrawler” is from Priest’s new album Body Machine, released yesterday, July 15.

The music video for Priest’s new single, “Nightcrawler,” directed by Swedish director Claudio Marino is incredibly visually impressive. It features visuals tinged with cyberpunk motifs that work incredibly well with Priest’s catchy synth-driven single. The music video for “Nightcrawler” is available to view on Youtube, where it has amassed several thousand views and several hundred likes in the short twenty-four hours since being uploaded.

Priest’s new album, Body Machine, is available to listen to on most major music streaming services. Additionally, it is available on CD and vinyl for fans who want a physical copy.

Members of the band Priest discussed their new album Body Machine, stating: “We’re excited to finally release our diverse and heavy rhythm-driven third album! Body Machine is steeped in darkness, but it also shows glimpses of hope through the black, hovering smog of polluted future cities.”

Body Machine track list:

“A Signal In The Noise” “Ghost Writer” “Hell Awaits” “Phantom Pain” “Blacklisted” “Perfect Body Machine” “Techno Girl” “Crystalline Lace” “Nightcrawler” “Keep On Burning”

With a catchy new single, “Nightcrawler,” an impressive and eye-catching new music video and a brand new album, Body Machine, July has likely been a memorable and exciting month for the fans of Priest.