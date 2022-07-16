1,000 Musicians Cover Guns N’ Roses Hit Single “Paradise City”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 16th, 2022 - 10:05 AM

Recently, the self-described “Biggest rock band on Earth,” Rockin’1000, covered the chart-topping song “Paradise City” by Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inducted band Guns N’ Roses. According to an article on NME, Rockin’1000 performed this rendition of the hit classic at a Paris concert celebrating the 8th birthday of their band. More than 50,000 people attended this concert, which featured musicians from 25 different countries. A video of this performance is available to watch on Youtube, where it has amassed nearly a hundred thousand views since being uploaded last week.

Musically, this rendition of “Paradise City” is astounding, to say the least. The cacophony of drums, the screaming notes of hundreds of guitars and the choir all come together incredibly, imitating the original song in all the right ways while adding their unique elements. All of these components come together to celebrate musicianship at its finest and create a cover unlike any other.

Despite this incredible feat, this is not the first time that Rockin’1000 has been in the headlines. In 2015, the group successfully convinced The Foo Fighters to play in Cesena, Italy, after covering their song “Learn to Fly.” The following year in 2016, Rockin’1000 organized a large concert that covered several well-known artists such as David Bowie, Nirvana and The Beatles.

Overall, this musically impressive rendition of “Paradise City” featuring 1000 musicians by the band Rockin’1000 is sure to please fans of the Guns N’ Roses original, all while being a grand-scale musical spectacle unlike anything else.