No Devotion Cancel Remaining Shows In Boston & Baltimore

July 15th, 2022

No Devotion began their U.S. tour alongside Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk on Monday (7/11), but have unfortunately cut the tour short. They began their tour only one day before they announced their new album No Oblivion.

The Geoff Rickly-led group wrote on Instagram, “After 2.5 years of running, fate has finally caught up with us and it is with both reluctance and sadness that we have to cancel the remaining dates of our tour in Boston and Baltimore. It’s truly heartbreaking as the shows so far have been nothing short of an inspiration and the reception to the record pre-sale has been unparalleled. We are devastated, as you can imagine. For those asking how they can help, there are two ways! The first is that our new record is available for pre-order at velocityrecords.com – Three of the variants are already sold out and we would hate for you to miss one of the OG prints! The second is that we have set up a PayPal helpline. Between international flights, visa’s, hotels, van and gear hire etc etc, we are losing a small fortune. If anyone wants to lend a hand, it’s set up at knowdevotion@gmail.com – anyone who contributes $30 or more can choose between a thank you call from a band member or a personalized postcard sent to your house (US only). Anyone who donates $60 (in the states) or more will receive a signed copy of the long out of print original pressing of Permanence as a thank you. Anyone who wants one outside of the states, email the gmail address above and we can advise on postage. These are tough times that just got even tougher. We have overcome much worse and we will overcome this and see you all very soon. Thank you— Geoff, Lee, Stu.”

The news comes shortly after Rickly’s other band Thursday had to postpone the Full Collapse 21st-anniversary show. It was scheduled for Saturday (July 16) at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall and has been postponed to August 25. Fans now wait for further updates from No Devotion relating to future shows and their newest album, scheduled to be released in September 2022.