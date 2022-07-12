No Devotion Announces New Album No Oblivion for Sept 2022 Release and Shares Intense New Single “Starlings”

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 12th, 2022 - 3:00 PM

No Devotion is scheduled to release their latest album No Oblivion in September of this year. The album was produced by Stuart Richardson and mixed by Dave Fridmann and its lead single and opening track “Starlings” was released earlier today.

Velocity Records released an accompanying music video for “Starlings” that feels like the beginning of a sci-fi film. It shows the No Devotion member and Thursday lead singer Geoff Rickly sporting electrically wired headgear as part of a scientific experiment. The video is cluttered with strobing lights and fast movement and seems to show the Rickly character dying at the end. It also features clips of the band performing in a dark room lit up by stage lights. The instrumentals are relatively quiet until the chorus where they build up to match the intensity of Rickly’s voice.

The reunion of No Devotion has been long-awaited. According to Stereogum, the alternative rock band, which includes former members of the rock band Lostprophets, first announced their reunion last year but pushed it back. They then scheduled opening dates for Cursive that got canceled and postponed their UK shows. They finally made their return to the stage at Thursday’s show at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Saturday night, and then played their first full show in 7 years in Brooklyn this Monday. During this process, the band has been working on their highly anticipated sophomore album following their 2015 debut Permanence.

Tracklist:

01 “Starlings”

02 “No Oblivion”

03 “A Sky Deep And Clear”

04 “Love Songs From Fascist Italy”

05 “The End Of Longing”

06 “Endless Desire”

07 “Repeaters”

08 “In A Broken Land”