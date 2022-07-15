Beastie Boys Square Finally Approved After Nine Year Campaign

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 15th, 2022 - 8:55 PM

After almost a decade of battle, the Beastie Boys will have a street named in their honor! On Thursday (7/14), New York City Council approved “Beastie Boys Square” at the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, according to BrooklynVegan.

This is the site where the infamous clothing store from The Beastie Boys’ second album, Paul’s Boutique, used to stand. Fans have been campaigning for a street naming in honor of the store since 2014. Thursday’s vote follows an earlier one that was postponed in June. Nearly a decade in the making, the campaign was spearheaded by LeRoy McCarthy, the same person behind Wu-Tang Clan District in Staten Island and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way in Brooklyn.

For years, Leroy McCarthy fought for Beastie Boys Square – and his perseverance paid off. “It took a long time, but Hip-Hop don’t stop,” he said. “Thanks to the local residents, businesses, and organizations who supported this endeavor over the years,” LeRoy said in a statement to Bowery Boogie. “It would not have gotten done without political support from MBP Mark Levine, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, and especially Councilman Chris Marte. Much Gratitude.”

The mural, seen below, was already at the street corner prior to the naming becoming official. It was painted by Danielle Mastrion and is now an iconic part of the area.