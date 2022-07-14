Peter Hook & The Light’s Announces Summer 2022 ‘Joy Division: A Celebration’ North America Tour Dates

Peter Hook & the Light has announced their North American tour dates for their Summer 2022 tour “Joy Division: A Celebration”. Launching August 11 in Toronto, the tour will criss-cross across the United States and Canada before concluding in Vancouver on September 14. Overall, there will be twenty-six dates available, and the band will be joined by musical guest El Ten Eleven for ten out of those twenty-six performances.

The tour serves as an ode to Joy Division, the legendary English rock band formed in 1976 and former band of Peter Hook. Peter Hook & the Light will specifically be performing sets featuring songs from two of Joy Division’s albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer.

Though the band has performed both albums at one-off incidental events such as at The Roxy in LA, this tour marks the first time (in North America) that both albums will be performed during one concert by the band. Originally announced for May 2020, the tour had to be postponed due to pandemic-related circumstances. It has, however, been performed in the UK and France to rave reviews. It was only last year that the band announced the rescheduled North American tour dates.

The Peter Hook & the Light tour dates are as follows:

08/11 – Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/12 – Toronto, ONT @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/13 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

08/15 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *SOLD OUT

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *SOLD OUT

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/2 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

09/3 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

09/5 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

09/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom