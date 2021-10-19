Peter Hook & The Light Announce 2022 “Joy Division: A Celebration” Summer Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 10:58 AM

Next year, Joy Division fans can see the band’s music performed live across North America. According to an article in Consequence, Peter Hook & The Light — the group with the bassist and co-founder of Joy Division — is going on tour in 2022.

The group will perform two Joy Division albums, Unknown Pleasures and Closer, as well as an opening set of New Order songs, the ‘80s post-punk band that Hook was also a member of. The tour begins in Toronto on Aug. 11, and will then move across major cities in the U.S. before concluding the tour in Vancouver on Sep. 14. Over the 26 tour dates, the band will perform in major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. Currently, the band is on tour in the UK, performing a similar set as to what is expected in the North American tour.

The band’s last tour across the country was in 2019, in which they played the New Order albums Technique and Republic. Hook has been cautious when covering Joy Division, as frontman Ian Curtis died tragically young shortly after the band released their second album. In May of 2020, though, surviving members of the band remembered their late bandmate by filming a performance of Joy Division’s entire catalog.

Earlier this year, Hook performed with the indie-rock band Gorillaz at the O2 Arena in London. He performed “Aries” with the band and commanded the crowd with his talent on the bass, as he is sure to do on this tour.

Peter Hook & The Light 2022 Tour Dates:

08/11 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/12 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/13 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

08/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

08/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

08/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/19 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/20 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

08/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

08/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/27 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/30 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

08/31 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/02 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

09/03 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

09/05 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/06 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre At Ace Hotel

09/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/12 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom