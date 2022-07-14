Drake Announces New Festival October World Weekend Festival Lineup Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and More

Home News Karan Singh July 14th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Drake has announced a new three-day festival set to take place in his hometown of Toronto, Canada from July 28 to August 1. Starting on a Thursday, October World Weekend will feature an all-star lineup that will culminate in a reunion of the Young Money crew that dominated the hip-hop scene in the 2010s.

The first night will see an act billed as All Canadian North Stars performing at the History venue. The following day, Chris Brown and Lil Baby will headline the Budweiser Stage. On the final night, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne will be getting back together on stage to give fans a glimpse into the rich past that shaped the music industry as we know it today.

The event was announced by Drake through an Instagram post in which he also revealed his plans of taking the OVO Fest on the road next year.

Tickets to October World Weekend will go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday.