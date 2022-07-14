Cosey Fanni Tutti Announces New Album Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and The Legendary Tapes For September 2022 Release, Shares New Track “Psychedelic Projections”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 14th, 2022 - 12:55 PM

English musician and performance artist Cosey Fanni Tutti has just announced her latest album Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and The Legendary Tapes for release on September 16 via her own record label Conspiracy International. According to NME, the album serves as the soundtrack for Caroline Catz’ 2020 film, which is the record’s namesake.

Tutti has also released a song from the album entitled “Psychedelic Projections.” The hypnotic track is paired with a truly mesmerizing visualizer which pays tribute to Delia Derbyshire, a British trailblazer and composer of electronic music. Derbyshire is best known for her work on the Dr. Who theme in which she replaced traditional instruments with electronic based sounds. Tutti highlights this with her new track, relying heavily on electronic elements and experimentation.

Speaking about the album, Tutti offered, “The compositions are inspired by my research of the Delia Derbyshire audio archive, Delia’s original compositional notes and techniques which in combination with my admiration and love of Delia’s work provided a way to integrate her style and approach to music with my own. An alliance of our sensibilities.”

The musician’s most recent solo album Tutti was released back in February 2019. Tutti’s musical group Throbbing Gristle also reissued three of their albums, TG Now, Part Two: The Endless Not and A Souvenir of Camber Sands in 2019.

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths And The Legendary Tapes Tracklist

1. Cornet Lament

2. Four Bebe

3. Sirens

4. Delia Tones

5. Animals

6. Psychedelic Projections

7. Reverse Adrenalin

8. Snuff Chorus

9. Cosmic Static Noise Wasps

10. An Individualist

11. Ceiling of Sickening Sound

12. Dream Dinner Party

13. Guitar (Twickenham Studio 3)

14. Labyrinthine

15. Tatum Ergo