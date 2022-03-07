The Prodigy Announce First Tour Dates After Vocalist Keith Flint’s Death

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Following The Prodigy frontman, Keith Flint’s, passing in 2019, the band has unveiled the first tour dates since, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the electronic album The Fat of the Land. Bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim Realty will trek through the UK on their ten-date tour.

“WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN,” The Prodigy wrote in a social media statement. “THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP.” The band also hinted at new music, adding, “WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE.”

The statement continued, “THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY, NOW LETS FUKIN GO!!”

Flint died in March, 2019 as a result of suicide. The tour in his honor will kick off in Sheffield, England on July 8, and conclude on July 23 in London, England. The band will go through Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle upon Tyne and Manchester.

The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

The Prodigy 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 — Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/09 — Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/14 — Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall

07/15 — Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds

07/16 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

07/18 — Newcastle upon Tyne @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

07/19 — Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

07/21 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/22 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/23 — London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton