Russian Circles Shares Heavy New Song “Betrayal”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 13th, 2022 - 9:54 PM

The Chicago based instrumental rock act Russian Circles has released a new track entitled “Betrayal.” The track comes off of the three-piece band’s upcoming album, Gnosis, set to drop on August 19 via Sargent House.

This latest single has been advertised by the band as the heaviest song on the entire album – and it does not take long to see why. As the song begins, the listener is instantly pelted by a speedy and explosive guitar riffs over extremely energetic drums. Even as the song slows down, it keeps its intensity and overwhelmingly dreadful atmosphere for its entire five minute runtime, creating a wall of sound with layers of heavy riffs.

Listen to Russian Circles’ “Betrayal” via YouTube below.

“Betrayal” is the second song that the rock/metal trio has released in support of their new album, following lead single “Conduit.” Both tracks show a similar dedication to creating intense and dark riffs, with the first single focusing more on creating groovy and catchy riffs, while the second focusing more on using riffs to create an all-enveloping atmosphere. Interestingly, many of the tracks off of the latest project were written completely by one member and then shared with the others and recorded. While having a lot in common, these two tracks show the diversity of styles and sounds that Gnosis is likely to contain.

Gnosis will follow Russian Circles’ 2019 album Blood Year.