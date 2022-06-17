Russian Circles Announces New LP Gnosis for August 2022 and Fall/Spring 2022/2023 World Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Heavy instrumental band Russian Circles have announced they will be releasing their new LP Gnosis on August 19th which features the first single Conduit. Gnosis, is the band’s eighth album and it has the music of Russian Circles previous works as it creates a path through the bold musical sounds by adding creative songwriting. Other than making music from the practice room, each song was written and recorded independently before being shared with other band members, so their initial vision was retained. While these demos spanned the full breadth of the band’s varied styles, the more cinematic compositions were ultimately excised in favor of the physically cathartic pieces. The album was engineered and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City with additional tracking done at Chicago’s Electrical Audio.

Gnosis Tracklisting

1.Tupilak

2.Conduit

3.Gnosis

4.Vlastimil

5.Ó Braonáin

6.Betrayal

7.Bloom

Also Russian Circles has announced a 40 date world tour which includes US headline dates and EU co-headline dates. The band kicks things off on September 15th in Minneapolis the US portion will make stops in Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, DC, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up on November 12th for a home town Metro Chicago show. In March of 2023 the band will continue their dates in the EU with Cult of Luna.

RUSSIAN CIRCLES N. AMERICA TOUR 2022

Sep 15 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Sep 17 Denver, CO – Gothic

Sep 18 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Sep 20 Seattle, WA – Croc Showroom

Sep 21 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Sep 23 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Sep 24 Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Sep 26 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sep 29 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Sep 30 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

Oct 01 Memphis, TN – Growlers

Oct 27 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *

Oct 28 Louisville, KY – Headliner’s *

Oct 29 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

Oct 30 Orlando, FL – The Social *

Nov 01 Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle *

Nov 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

Nov 04 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

Nov 05 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live *

Nov 06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

Nov 08 Boston, MA – The Sinclair *

Nov 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount *

Nov 10 Toronto, ON – Opera *

Nov 11 Detroit, MI – El Club *

Nov 12 Chicago, IL – Metro *

* W/ Rezn supporting

RUSSIAN CIRCLES EU TOUR 2023 (Co Headline w/ Cult Of Luna)

March 17 Copenhagen, DK – Store Vega

March 18 Berlin, DE – Huxleys

March 19 Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

March 20 Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Ronda

March 21 Brussels, BE – AB

March 22 Paris, FR – Olympia

March 23 Stuttgart, DE – Wizemann

March 24 Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

March 25 Ljubljana, SI – Kino Siska

March 27 Vienna, AT – Arena

March 28 Munich, DE – Muffathalle

March 29 Prague, CZ – Roxy

March 30 Krakow, PL – Studio

March 31 Warsaw, PL – Progresja