Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Curator Arrested & Charged With Alleged Conspiracy To Sell $1M of Stolen Eagles Lyrics & Notes

A curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by the name of Craig Inciardi, along with Glenn Horowitz and Edward Kosinski, is being charged with a conspiracy to allegedly sell more than $1 million worth of stolen lyrics and handwritten notes by Eagles drummer and co-vocalist Don Henley.

According to Loudwire, the case traces back to the 1970s, when several documents belonging to Henley were stolen by a biographer who made a deal and passed them onto Horowitz in 2005. This included handwritten notes and lyrics to “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid in Town,” which the accused allegedly tried to find buyers for … including Henley himself!

Upon gaining possession of the documents, Horowitz allegedly approached Inciardi and Kosinski to help sell them to auction houses.

“This action exposes the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a facade of legitimacy. No one has the right to sell illegally obtained property or profit from the outright theft of irreplaceable pieces of musical history. These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy Don Henley has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career,” Eagles manager Irving Azoff told Rolling Stone.

Inciardi, Horowitz and Kosinski have all been charged with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree, which could result in up to four years of jail time. Additionally, a charge of first-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution have been levied against Horowitz while Inciardi and Kosinski are looking at first-degree counts of criminal possession as well.

As of now, Inciardi has been suspended from his position at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.