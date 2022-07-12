Spotify Purchases Music Trivia Game Heardle

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 5:47 PM

According to Stereogum, popular music streaming platform Spotify has just announced that they have acquired Heardle. Heardle a music trivia game that serves as a spin off of the internet-breaking puzzle game Wordle which was bought by The New York Times.

Heardle is a game that lets music fans listen to a few seconds of a song at a time, prompting them to type their guess into the search box based on the artist or song title. Each incorrect guess earns them a couple more seconds of the song, eventually after six guesses they are able to hear the song in its entirety, whether or not it is correctly named.

Spotify’s Global Head Of Music, Jeremy Erlich commented on the company’s decision to purchase the trivia game: “We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” He continued, “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs…and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

The streaming platform maintains that the game will still be available to play on its standalone website but that it will be incorporated into the Spotify app at some point in the near future. They have also said that the game will be available internationally and available in multiple languages. Below is a video explaining how to play the game, you can try it for yourself here.