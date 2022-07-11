The Mountain Goats Share Anthemic New Single “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome”, Add Second NYC Show To 2022 Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

American indie rock band The Mountain Goats recently shared their newest single “Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome.” The song is the third track from the group’s forthcoming album Bleed Out which will be released on August 19 via Merge Records. The band has also just added a second show in New York City following the first show being sold out.

The song most definitely radiates indie vibes with a slow build up and meditative lyrics such as: “Be flexible / Be unreplaceable / In a world of heavy footprints / Be untraceable.” According to frontman John Darnielle, the song was inspired by a French action film as is the entirety of the upcoming record.

Speaking about the song’s relationship to the rest of the album, Darnielle explains: “When I write an album that revolves around a theme, it usually takes two or three songs before I notice what’s going on. There’s always one song that becomes the ‘might as well dive all the way in’ song and on Bleed Out that song was ‘Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome,’ written while watching a French action movie way past my normal bedtime.” He goes on to say that the song came together methodically as he answered different questions about the songwriting process, thinking about instruments and tempo and how they affect production.

The Mountain Goats Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

7/11 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theater *

7/12 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

7/14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

7/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway ^

7/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

7/17 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

8/28 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

8/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

8/30 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *NEW DATE*

8/31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

9/2 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

9/3 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

9/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/7 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

9/8 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/10 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

9/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Little Rock Hall

9/13 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

9/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

9/16 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

9/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

9/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

9/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

11/10 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer ~

11/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater ~

11/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ~

11/14 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ~

11/16 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ~

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/18 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street ~

* duo performance with Izzy Heltai

^ duo performance with Abby Hamilton

~ with Carson McHone