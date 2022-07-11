Orchestral Version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Featured in HBO’s ‘Westworld”

Home News Lucy Yang July 11th, 2022 - 2:45 PM

Making worlds collide, today in music and film news is about Metallica’s Enter Sandman making a feature in HBO’s popular series, Westworld. This iconic musical piece is altered as the orchestral version and premiered just last night on the third episode.

“As the opening cut on METALLICA’s self-titled album, “Enter Sandman” became bigger than the band could have imagined. It was a game changer for METALLICA, which ended up selling more than sixteen million copies of the album in the U.S. alone. Meanwhile, the song itself turned into a staple at athletic events, including professional baseball games and wrestling matches.” (Blabbermouth)

With much being said, take a look at the song for yourself:

Like all other songs done by Metallica, this is no less than a masterpiece. Mixing well with the regal yet flamboyant mixture of the show, the song adds a perfect spice in. Even more so, drawing in the audience and letting the rhythm carry the show and acting.

“In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich reflected on “Enter Sandman” and its influence behind the so-called “Black Album.” “There was a riff on Kirk‘s [Hammett] riff tape,” he explained. “The whole song is just that riff. ‘Enter Sandman’ was the blueprint. The rest of the record appeared over two months.”(Blabbermouth)

Metallica previously has made another debutante in popular television series Stranger Things. Check out more about how this all unravels in mxdwn’s latest article!

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado