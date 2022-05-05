Soulfly Announce New Album Totem For August; Share New Single “Superstition”

Home News Noah Janowski May 5th, 2022 - 12:24 PM

The metal band, Soulfly, has announced that their next album will be titled Totem and that the album is set to be released to the public on August 5th. The band also released a new single ahead of the album’s release, titled “Superstitious.”

According to The PRP, the recording sessions for the album took place at The Platinum Underground studio, which is located in Meza, Arizona. Arthur Rizk, who have worked and produced for the likes of Code Orange and Cavalera Conspiracy and is part of the band Eternal Champion, took over the production responsibilities for Totem. Max Rizk was also involved in the production. Also involved in the recording process was Icon bassist John Aquilino as well as Arthur Rizk’s Eternal Champion bandmate, John Powers.

The PRP also reports that Rizk didn’t just play a hand in the production process for the album but also played lead guitar on multiple songs on the album after Soulfly split from guitarist Marc Rizzo last year. The split between the band and Rizzo made headlines as Rizzo accused the band of abandoning him in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Soulfly denied.

Max Rizk made a statement to The PRP on the band’s upcoming album, which will be their twelfth studio album.

“Totem is a celebration of the spiritual nature,” Rizk said. “It was a 2-year journey writing with Zyon. This album is about all the joy, the fun, and the anger in Metal.”

“Superstitious” is another typical hyper metal track which shows lead vocalist, Max Cavalera, showing his angry yet not as high pitched vocals. The song will be the intro song for the upcoming album.

Here’s the tracklist for Totem:

01 – “Superstition”

02 – “Scouring The Vile”

03 – “Filth Upon Filth”

04 – “Rot In Pain”

05 – “The Damage Done”

06 – “Totem”

07 – “Ancestors”

08 – “Ecstasy Of Gold”

09 – “Soulfly XII”

10 – “Spirit Animal”