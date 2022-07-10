Lupe Fiasco Drops Electrifying New Music Video For “AUTOBOTO”

Home News Lucy Yang July 10th, 2022 - 10:50 AM

Coming in hot for the summer season, Lupe Fiasco drops a new music video for AUTOBOTO. This new drop has brought yet another banger by the great lyricist and a breath of fresh air with good music.

“Released as a single last month, “AUTOBOTO” is a mischievous, playful, and deceptively dense single that finds Lupe weaving his precise barbs around Soundtrakk’s arpeggiating guitars. In the hook, Lupe compares himself to a Porsche Carrera, a finely-tuned, performance-focused sports car that tears up the road like Lupe tears up the mic. In the “AUTOBOTO” video, Lupe drives around his hometown of Chicago in that vehicle, before parking the vehicle in view of the city’s iconic skyline. For the song’s final minute, Lupe beams out of frame and cedes the spotlight to Nayirah, who closes the clip with her melodic mastery.” (Audible Treats)

As said from the producers, this music video was a burst of thoughtful spontaneity. Throughout the video, there are only a few elements: car, neon lighting, smoke and model. Using only these things, Fiasco made us focus on the authenticity of his music. The beat, rhythm and enchanting magnetism.

“Lupe recently launched his “LFT” program, a new NFT program that allows fans to get closer than ever to Lupe. Unlike many NFTs, which solely exist in the digital space, the “LFT” program offers token-holders an array of online and offline benefits. The benefits start with a generative art profile pic–each LFT holder gets a unique digital artwork inspired by Lupe’s album Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, which celebrates its 15th birthday this year. Beyond music, Lupe continues to focus on the community organizations he founded, including We Are M.U.R.A.L, The Neighborhood Start-Up Fund, Society of Spoken Art, and his cross-cultural content venture, Studio SV.” (Audible Treats)

