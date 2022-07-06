Soul Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Sexually Assaulted Her In New Memoir ‘Soul Survivor”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 6th, 2022 - 10:01 PM

The legendary soul singer P.P. Arnold has alleged that the renowned bandleader, musician and singer Ike Turner sexually assaulted her. Arnold describes the allegations in her new upcoming memoir, Surviving Soul, as well as on a recent interview with Telegraph. Surviving Soul is set to release tomorrow, July 7.

Throughout the sixties, Arnold worked as an Ikette, working with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue starting in 1965. Following her success with the group, she went on to have a successful career of her own, releasing such classic soul singles as 1967’s “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” 1968’s “Angel of the Morning” and 1968’s “To Love Somebody.”

NME quotes the artist describing her time working as an Ikette, explaining that “It was awful… I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

In her interview, the singer alleges that Ike “trapped her in a room and raped her.” More details may be found in the artist’s upcoming memoir, due later this week.

P.P. Arnold has continued to create music of her own, over half a century after her work as an Ikette. In 2019, she released a new album entitled The New Adventures of P.P. Arnold.