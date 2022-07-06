Silverchair Frontman Daniel Johns Avoids Jail Time For Drunken Crash

Home News Federico Cardenas July 6th, 2022 - 9:04 PM

Fans of the Australian rock outfit Silverchair will be happy to learn that the band’s frontman, Daniel Johns, will not see jail time for his recent drunken crash. Blabbermouth has reported that the artist will avoid jail time following a conviction for high-range drink driving charges.

The incident originally took place in March, involving Johns crashing into another vehicle in Australia, leaving 2 other people injured. Prior to the crash, the artist had drank a bottle of wine as well as a can of vodka, an amount of alcohol three times over the Australian limit for drivers.

On July 6, the Silverchair frontman was given a “intensive corrections order” for ten months and was prohibited from driving at all for seven months. After the seven months have passed, Johns will be required to have an interlock device in his vehicle which can monitor his alcohol levels, assuring that he will not drive under the influence in the near future.

The artist previously entered into rehab weeks after the incident of his own volition, and, according to his lawyer Bryan Wrench, has not drank since the crash. Throughout the case, Wrench has emphasized the trauma that Johns has faced throughout his life and career, explaining that the artist has used alcohol to self-medicate. Wrench explained to the court that Johns’ “fame came to him in an unwanted fashion and fame came with attacks and vitriol, including defacing and graffitiing his mother’s fence… He was pursued by a weird stalker, there was a defamation case, and he was accused of going to a brothel, which was totally untrue. When he ventures outside, he is worried about people attacking him. His home is his only safe spot.”