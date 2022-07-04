ABBA’s Benny Andersson Covers Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly”

Home News Lucy Yang July 4th, 2022 - 12:21 PM

Today in musical news, ABBA’s Benny Andersson shares a piano cover of FOO Fighters Learn TO Fly. This is reported as a friendly response to Dave Grohl’s ABBA shirt that was worn on stage at Glastonbury over the weekend.

“Now, Andersson has acknowledged Grohl’s appreciation for his band by sharing a short video of him playing “Learn To Fly”, a song from the FOO FIGHTERS’ third album, 1999’s “There Is Nothing Left To Lose”. At the end of the clip, Andersson can be seen turning toward the camera to reveal that he’s wearing a FOO FIGHTERS t-shirt.” (blabbermouth)

This short piano cover is no less instrumentally energetic and groovy than the original song. Despite not being metal, the cover on piano still resonated with the fans of FOO Fighters. Without further ado, check out the cover for yourself on ABBA’s instagram page!

Furthermore, it can be noted that at the end of the video Andersson reveals his shirt which is from the Foo Fighters. This wonderful and friendly crossover not only expresses the mutual appreciation and respect between the artists but also brings a heartwarming story to the music industry.

Grohl then expressed his interest in playing drums for the Eurovision-winning pop band, saying: “Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope. Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA.” (blabbermouth)

