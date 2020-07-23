Abba Announce Now-Delayed First New Songs in 37 Years Will Be Released in 2021

Home News Ariel King July 23rd, 2020 - 9:35 AM

Abba announced they will release five new tracks sometime next year, the Swedish pop group’s first new release in 37 years. The group first announced plans to release two songs for summer 2020, but postponed due to the pandemic. Abba have not yet revealed when exactly the songs will be scheduled for release, but added three more tracks after the delay.

According to the Independent, two of the five song titles will be “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Abba recorded the first two tracks in 2018, when the group was preparing for a holographic tour. The Independent also noted the five new tracks will be Abba’s first since 1983. In 1993 and 1994, the group released three previously unreleased tracks, but they have not recorded any new songs since the early 1980s.

Abba will also be releasing a vinyl box set this week with reissues of their entire catalogue. Scheduled for release on July 24, each of the vinyls will be pressed with variating colors and replicas of the original artwork.

The group’s last album, The Visitors, appeared in 1981. Abba released several global hits throughout the 1970s, including the song “Dancing Queen.” The Swedish group became famous after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song “Waterloo.” Much of Abba’s catalogue are also featured in the 1999 musical, Mamma Mia!

Made of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Abba is an acronym for the first letter of each member’s name. All four members had been part of popular Swedish groups prior to their formation of Abba. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, with “Dancing Queen” earning a place in the Grammy’s Hall of Fame in 2015.