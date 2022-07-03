Jack White Clarifies His Plans For Releasing Lost Prince Album Camille

Home News Lucy Yang July 3rd, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today’s story follows Jack White and his comments on Prince’s unreleased album Camille. Previously, White’s label secured the rights to the late icon’s scrapped 1986 record in March.

“We are able to re-edit it as it was originally planned,” he reportedly explained (via Music-News.COM). “So that is great news. It’s very difficult to confirm because Prince himself changed his mind about ‘Camille’ when he was about to release it.” (nme)

Upon making these statements with a seemingly misunderstood intention, Whites took it to Instagram today to explain himself. ““This headline [‘Jack White confirms plans to ‘re edit’ and release lost Prince album ‘Camille”] is misleading and I want to make sure the message is clear, neither I nor third man records, have any intention of ‘editing’ or ‘remixing’ Prince’s music,” White began.

“I was referring to simply putting the songs in the original order that the album ‘Camille’ was in, as those songs have been put out in multiple releases since ‘Camille’ was first taken off the presses.” (nme)

This message is both admirable and also shows White’s respect to the late icon’s musical career as a fellow musician. With no intentions to remix or edit the original work, this release is out of pure passion from one musician to the other. Paying purely tribute to Prince’s album rather than reworking that into his own.

