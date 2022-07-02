Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” For ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Home News Finneas Gregory July 2nd, 2022 - 2:01 PM

Four-time Grammy-nominated artist Phoebe Bridgers recently released her cover of “Goodbye to Love” a 1972 hit single by legendary musical group The Carpenters.

According to an article on Pitchfork, Bridgers recorded and released this cover as part of the soundtrack for the new film Minions: The Rise of Gru curated by notable musician and record producer Jack Antonoff. The soundtrack for this film also includes several other renditions of classic ’70s songs recorded by popular modern-day artists such as Kali Uchis and St. Vincent. Amusingly, the soundtrack also contains a cover of “Cecilia” by Simon & Garfunkel, performed by the Minions.

Bridgers’ version of The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” features some departures from the original version, such as a significantly lower tempo and fewer backing instruments. Though this might seem to be a massive deviation from the original version, these changes suit the melancholy nature of The Carpenters’ lyrics well. Another unique addition by Bridgers is the inclusion of various brass instruments, replacing the far softer string instruments used in The Carpenters’ original version. Additionally, the two lengthy guitar solos featured in the original version by The Carpenters are missing, replaced with more laid-back instrumental sections from Bridgers’ medley of instruments that better suit the mood of the cover version.

Overall, Bridgers’ imaginative cover of The Carpenters’ 1972 classic, “Goodbye to Love” stays faithful to the original in all the right ways while simultaneously offering an interesting new musical perspective sure to please fans of Bridgers as well as fans of The Carpenters.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz