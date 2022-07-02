Cave In Shares Chilling New Video For Cover Of Townes Van Zandt’s “The Hole”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 2nd, 2022 - 10:40 AM

The well-known American rock band Cave In has recently released their cover of “The Hole” by the legendary late folk singer Townes Van Zandt.

This announcement of the cover comes just weeks after the release of their latest album, Heavy Pendulum, which debuted to critical acclaim on May 20th.

Cave In’s cover of “The Hole” is very faithful to the original in terms of mood and theme. Their additions complement the classic song incredibly, as the eerie synth and droning guitars add innumerable layers of tense atmosphere.

Cave In has also released a music video for their rendition of “The Hole” on Youtube, where it has amassed several hundred views and large amounts of praise. The video features dark imagery, made more effective by the clever use of black and white footage, and creative lighting, all of which work together to aid the song’s already intensely dark theme.

Cave In’s unique but faithful adaptation of “The Hole” will appear on The Songs of Townes Van Zandt Volume III, the third volume of a massive multi-artist project dedicated to celebrating the late folk singer’s work and introducing it to a new generation.

The album, The Songs of Townes Van Zandt Volume III, is already available on many major music streaming services. Additionally, several unique physical releases in the mediums of CD and Vinyl are available.

Needless to say, Cave In’s eerie cover of “The Hole” and their impressive accompanying video will be sure to please fans, whether they be die-hard fans of Van Zandt, Cave In or both.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat