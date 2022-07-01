Pixies Cancel Berlin & Main Square Festival Performances Due To Case Of Covid-19

Home News Federico Cardenas July 1st, 2022 - 8:02 PM

Alternative rock titans The Pixies have announced that they will be cancelling their upcoming shows for this weekend due to a case of COVID-19. The band took to Twitter to deliver the news to fans.

The band’s statement opens by explaining that a case of COVID has caused them to cancel two of their upcoming shows, stating that “Unfortunately due to a case of Covid, we regret to inform you that we are unable to perform tonight in Berlin and at the Main Festival on Saturday.”

They go on: “We are disappointed to not be able to perform at these two events,” concluding the statement by thanking their fans “for your support and understanding.” See the band’s full statement via Twitter below.

Important update about this weekend’s shows. pic.twitter.com/m6XzR4vhs7 — PIXIES (@PIXIES) July 1, 2022

Pixies’ shows in Berlin and Main Square were scheduled as part of the alt-rock band’s Spring and Summer 2022 international tour. The band has also planned a special four-show tour for the US in Fall. The Pixies’ latest upcoming album, Doggerel, is set to drop on September 30.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat