Pixies Announce Special Intimate Four-Date U.S. Tour

The renowned alternative rockers The Pixies have announced a brief four-date string of performances throughout the United States. The short tour will follow not long after the band’s upcoming international Summer Tour, set to hit everywhere from Europe to Mexico to the United States.

Each of the four shows will take place in special, intimate venues in early October. As is common for the band, each of the shows will have a different setlist than the last, with the band deciding which song to perform on the spot. While many songs in the performances will come from the band’s prolific discography dating back to 1986, some of them may also come from the band’s upcoming album, Doggerel, set to drop on September 30, a day before the first show.

The short tour will kick off with a show at SOMA in San Diego, California on October 1. The following day, the alternative rock legends will proceed to offer shows in Anaheim and Los Angeles on October 2 and 3, respectively. The band will then take a trip to the other side of the country, where they will offer a show at Terminal 5 in New York City on October 4.

The Pixies have recently shared a brand new single titled “There’s a Moon On,” coming off their upcoming album. The band had previously been forced to cancel their tour for 2021 due to a surge of COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat