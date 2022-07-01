Bad Wolves Unveil Dynamic New Song “The Body”

Bad Wolves, the multi-platinum rock band featuring Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre), Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), Chris Cain (ex-Bury Your Dead) and John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), have unveiled the dynamic new song “The Body.” This track comes off of the band’s forthcoming EP that is set to release later this summer, according to Loudwire.
Bad Wolves, who are known for their massive hits “Zombie” (cover, originally by The Cranberries) and “Hear Me Now” (featuring Diamante), are embarking on a massive tour that covers nearly every state in the U.S. You can check out the dates below.
“When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things,” said drummer John Boecklin. “The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith No More with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”
“The Body” slaps. It’s a riff-filled hard rock song packed with attitude and power. Vext’s vocals, as always, are impeccable. The only thing that would make this song better is arena-sized crowds screaming the lyrics back at the band while they’re playing. The high-energy riffage and catchy hooks make it one of Bad Wolves’ best songs to date. The accompanying video is a lyric video, so you can fully immerse yourself as you listen. Check out the video for “The Body” below.
Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates
July 27 – East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion
July 29 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
July 30 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 31 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Aug. 3 – Middletown, N.Y. @ SUMMERSTAGE At OCFS
Aug. 4 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 6 – Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran’s Memorial Park
Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
Aug. 9 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug. 10 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
Aug. 13 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage
Aug. 14 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park
Aug. 16 – Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Aug. 19 – Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug. 21 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater
Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug. 27 – El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp
Aug. 30 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 15 – Vastera, Sweden @ Vasteras
Oct. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Oct. 18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Oct. 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Oct. 23 – Tampere, Finland @ Arena
Oct. 26 – Liepzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Universum
Oct. 30 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
Oct. 31 – Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness
Nov. 3 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness
Nov. 5 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Nov. 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Nov. 10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi
Nov. 11 – Bilbao, Spain @ Cubec
Nov. 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre
Nov. 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo
Nov. 17 – Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District
Nov. 18 – Roma, Italy @ Atlantico
Nov. 21 – Innsbruck, Austria @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 22 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Nov. 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Nov. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 28 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Nov. 29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Nov. 30 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Dec. 2 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle
Dec. 4 – Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XX1 Hall 4
Dec. 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
Dec. 6 – Berlin, German @ Mercedes Benz Arena
Dec. 8 – Antwerp, Belarus @ Sportspaleis
Dec. 9 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Geldrome