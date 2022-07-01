Bad Wolves Unveil Dynamic New Song “The Body”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 1st, 2022 - 8:59 PM

Bad Wolves, the multi-platinum rock band featuring Tommy Vext (ex-Divine Heresy, Westfield Massacre), Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), Chris Cain (ex-Bury Your Dead) and John Boecklin (ex-DevilDriver), have unveiled the dynamic new song “The Body.” This track comes off of the band’s forthcoming EP that is set to release later this summer, according to Loudwire.

Bad Wolves, who are known for their massive hits “Zombie” (cover, originally by The Cranberries) and “Hear Me Now” (featuring Diamante), are embarking on a massive tour that covers nearly every state in the U.S. You can check out the dates below.

“When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things,” said drummer John Boecklin. “The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith No More with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”

“The Body” slaps. It’s a riff-filled hard rock song packed with attitude and power. Vext’s vocals, as always, are impeccable. The only thing that would make this song better is arena-sized crowds screaming the lyrics back at the band while they’re playing. The high-energy riffage and catchy hooks make it one of Bad Wolves’ best songs to date. The accompanying video is a lyric video, so you can fully immerse yourself as you listen. Check out the video for “The Body” below.

Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates

July 27 – East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 3 – Middletown, N.Y. @ SUMMERSTAGE At OCFS

Aug. 4 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 6 – Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran’s Memorial Park

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Aug. 9 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug. 13 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug. 14 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 – Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug. 19 – Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 21 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 27 – El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp

Aug. 30 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 15 – Vastera, Sweden @ Vasteras

Oct. 17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Oct. 18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Oct. 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Oct. 23 – Tampere, Finland @ Arena

Oct. 26 – Liepzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct. 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Universum

Oct. 30 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

Oct. 31 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness

Nov. 3 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness

Nov. 5 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Nov. 8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Nov. 10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi

Nov. 11 – Bilbao, Spain @ Cubec

Nov. 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre

Nov. 14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo

Nov. 17 – Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District

Nov. 18 – Roma, Italy @ Atlantico

Nov. 21 – Innsbruck, Austria @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 22 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Nov. 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Nov. 25 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 28 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Nov. 29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Nov. 30 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Dec. 2 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 4 – Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XX1 Hall 4

Dec. 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

Dec. 6 – Berlin, German @ Mercedes Benz Arena

Dec. 8 – Antwerp, Belarus @ Sportspaleis

Dec. 9 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Geldrome