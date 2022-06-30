Vancouver Radio Station Plays Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” On Constant Repeat

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 11:04 AM

According to NME, a radio station in Vancouver, British Columbia had been playing Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 classic “Killing In The Name” on loop for hours. The stunt follows the station’s layoff of two longtime popular DJs.

Radio hosts Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu announced their departure on June 29 with an on air message to fans and loyal listeners. During the broadcast, they expressed their gratitude for their management team, producers and workers behind the scenes. They also explained that the radio station was changing and that they would not be joining the new on-air team. The pair had been working at the radio station for more than 5 years and accrued a large, tight knit audience.

“KiSS is changing and unfortunately, we were informed that we will not be part of this new chapter,” Lim and Sidhu explained during the transmission, “It comes with mixed emotions, as you can probably hear.”

(WATCH) For everyone asking, here’s our final goodbye announcement on KiSS RADiO where we explain what happened and what’s next for us. Thank you for your outpouring of support over the past day. It means the world. ⁦@KevinLimOnAir⁩ https://t.co/asU9xHlSAa — Sonia Sidhu (@Sonia_Sidhu) June 29, 2022

Immediately following their departure, the remaining DJ began playing RATM’s “Killing In The Name” in what seemed to be in response to the hosts’ layoffs. The band’s guitarist Tom Morello retweeted a fan’s tweet explaining the situation which reads: “A pop radio station in Vancouver laid off all of their staff yesterday. Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing Killing In The Name Of on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30). @KevinLimOnAir @Sonia_Sidhu. It’s beautiful.”

@RATM @tmorello a pop radio station in Vancouver 🇨🇦laid off all of their staff yesterday. Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing Killing In The Name Of on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30). @KevinLimOnAir @Sonia_Sidhu It’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/kXi9BLKWb0 — CDJ (@RR7349) June 29, 2022

Vancouver Sun has also reported that when a listener called into the station to request that a different song be played, the request was ignored by the DJ.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson