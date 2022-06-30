Metallica Acoustic Benefit Show with Covers of Ozzy Osbourne, The Beatles and More Gets Released on Metallica Webstore

Home News Karan Singh June 30th, 2022 - 1:46 PM

Kirk Hammett

A rare acoustic set by metal veterans Metallica has finally hit the band’s webstore. The 2014 performance was a charity gig for the MusicCares MAP fund and featured covers by the Beatles and Ozzy Osbourne, among others.

This was part of an annual event that takes place in Los Angeles. Each year, the benefit raises money by honoring an artist who has helped support recovering musicians. The 2014 show recognized Ozzy Osbourne, who performed alongside Dave Navarro, Slash, Beth Hart and Chad Smith of the Red Chili Peppers.

Metallica opened the show at L.A.’s Club Nokia with five songs. According to Lourwire, frontman James Hetfield took the stage first to play Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” by himself, following which the rest of the band joined him for the next four songs. They covered Rare Earth’s “I Just Want to Celebrate,” Deep Purple’s “When a Blind Man Cries,” The Beatles’ “In My Life” and concluded with Ozzy’s “Diary of a Madman.”

Hetfield’s Zeppelin cover is (for unknown reasons) not included as part of the webstore package, but the other four are. The band has promised that “all net proceeds from the sale of downloads of this show will be donated to the MusiCares MAP Fund.” Watch the videos from the show below:

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado