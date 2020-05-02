Reignwolf Shares Powerful New Single “Cabin Fever”

Home News Kelly Tucker May 2nd, 2020 - 10:35 PM

Reignwolf is a rock and roll band known for their raw sound and high energy performances. They released a new track, “Cabin Fever” which has an infectious sound, starting out with Jordan Cook shaving his head in a garage, a move possibly motivated by the sheer frustration of being under quarantine. He later starts out with a solo drum, that eases its way slowly, before he transfers to vocals in a fury, repeating lyrics, “Insane, insane, insane, insane.” His style, with messy hair in the face, funneling his vocals against the backdrop of an electric guitar. To say he is ripping through the quarantine in this black and white video is putting it mildly. He shreds on the guitar in a reckless, yet perfect manner, with the entire recording done in his garage. The track was created with a sense of urgency.

Cook shared details about the new track, “The song came together quickly and I didn’t want to wait to record it so I used what was available. I dusted off the 4-track, set up a single mic in the garage and went to work. It felt like old times when I used to record in my bedroom before I’d ever gone into a studio. It has this vibe that made it different from anything I’d ever done. There’s a lot of tension out there and that’s baked right into the song. We’re living in the unknown right now. I don’t know when we’ll hit the road again, but here’s a little something for our friends with cabin fever.”

His track has been described as “a frenzied ode to the confined socially isolated mind.” Reignwolf was originally booked to play Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on May 2, 2020 but due to Covid-19 the show didn’t take place. As of now, there are three festivals on Reignwolf’s upcoming schedule, including See.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 19-20, as well as the Bottle Rock Festival in Napa Valley on October 2-4 and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee on October 16-18, 2020.

In 2019, Reignwolf released his debut album, Hear Me Out, which is described as fantastic, full of catchy guitar riffs, some psychedelic elements and a great vocal range from Cook. Last year, he embarked on a completely sold-out tour across the US and Canada, before supporting Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famers, The Who and rap pioneers Wu-Tang Clan.

The band is from Canada and led by Jordan Cook, who has released the album Seven Deadly Sins as a solo artist back in 2010. The rest of the group consists of Stacey-James Kardash and Joseph Braley (aka Texas Jo). The album, Hear Me Out was mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Depeche Mode), Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys), Vance Powell (White Stripes, Chris Stapleton), and Tchad Blake (Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys), with mastering handled by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Jeff Buckley). Cook wrote or co-wrote all ten tracks, as well as co-producing the album.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson