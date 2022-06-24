Lil Nas X & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Share Unique New Song And Video “Late To Da Party”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 24th, 2022 - 10:23 PM

After long weeks of online buzz and teasers, multi-platinum award-winning superstar Lil Nas X and rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again have finally released their new single “Late To Da Party” today via Columbia Records. The video for “Late To Da Party” has an interesting story behind it, as YoungBoy Never Broke Again was on house arrest during the production. The result? A crafty collaboration of meme-making madness. You can check out the full video below.

The track itself is a bouncy, infectious bop that will have you nodding your head along in no time. The pair’s easy chemistry is on full display, as their verses flow together effortlessly. It’s the perfect summer song to help you forget about all your troubles and just have a good time.

Lil Nas X also recently announced his first-ever sold-out tour. Live Nation is producing the Long Live Montero tour, which will make stops across North America and Europe this fall to celebrate the massive success of his critically acclaimed Grammy-nominated debut album Montero.