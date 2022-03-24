James Bay Shares Energetic New Song And Video “Give Me The Reason” From Upcoming Album, Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Mohammad Halim March 24th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

The infamous English singer and songwriter James Bay is back from his 2021 album Melancholic Mood to produce his latest track “Give Me The Reason”. The song was produced by Gabe Simon, who also worked with Lana Del Ray and popular band Maroon 5. The three-winning artist demonstrates his goal for the new song, stating he wants the song to “feel huge and emotional. It’s about that moment when you feel like the sun is beginning to set on a relationship.”

Bay does indeed keep his word, as the song opens up with his iconic voice that ignites the listener, just before Ian Fitchuk’s amazing performance on the drums. The track leaves no room for fans to breathe, as the first verse beautifully tells stories of two people in love, just before Bay announces the break-up “Oh, but we laughed so hard, Then you broke my heart.” However, the chorus following is hopeful, determined to keep the relationship going “Give me the reason to give it one more shot, And I’ll give it all that I got.” The video is just as mesmerizing, with Bay singing in front of a sunset background along with his crew on a stage; similar to his other iconic music video of “Hold Back The River”. Bay has also teamed up with other famous artists to create astonishing new tracks and music videos, including Alesso and Marshmello on “Chasing Stars”. The artist announced a new album coming later this year.

James Bay will also be teaming up with The Lumineers for their summer 2022 tour. Dates and locations are below.