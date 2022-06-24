Greg Puciato Shares Moody New Song “No More Lives To Go”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 24th, 2022 - 10:08 PM

Greg Puciato, the singer-guitarist of the Dillinger Escape Plan and Killer Be Killed, has shared a new solo song, according to Revolver Mag. It’s called “No More Lives To Go,” and it’s a dark, atmospheric and slightly grunge track that is reminiscent of — but not identical to — Puciato’s work with his other bands.

The track is being released on his sophomore album Mirrorcell which is out July 1 via Federal Prisoner. “No More Lives To Go” has a soft rock and shoegazy vibe, but Puciato’s growling vocal delivery keeps the song grounded in his signature sound. The grunge, however, can’t be missed, and the track seems to be an homage to the genre in a way, with Puciato’s vocals echoing those of the era of flannel shirts and Nirvana.

When the heavy guitar kicks in, it’s a welcome surprise, and the song takes on a whole new energy. The verses are moody and atmospheric, but the chorus is anthemic and catchy. It’s a great example of Puciato’s versatility as a musician, and it’s sure to please fans of his other bands.

You can check out the track below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat