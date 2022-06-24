Dreadnought Announce New Album The Endless For August 2022 Release, Share New Single “Midnight Moon”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 24th, 2022 - 9:06 PM

The Australian metal band Dreadnought have announced a brand new album: The Endless. The new project is scheduled to release on August 26 via Profound Lore. In promotion of the The Endless, Dreadnought have released the album’s lead single “Midnight Moon.”

Brooklyn Vegan quotes the Australian band’s co-vocalist Kelly Schilling explaining that “The Endless is our 5th album in our Zelda temple series, the Shadow Temple… Exploring the everlasting struggle between human light and suffering. It is about the current of causality, the everlasting trail of events and choices of the past and present that shape our world and our lives – for better or for worse.”

Produced by Pete de Boer, The Endless will have multiple tracks featuring the synth work of Clayton Cushman, known for his work on The Flight Of Sleipnir. See the album art and tracklist for the new project below.

The Endless Tracklist

1. Worlds Break

2. Midnight Moon

3. The Endless

4. Liminal Veil

5. Gears Of Violent Endurance

6. The Paradigm Mirror

Lead single “Midnight Moon” offers an extremely intriguing and exciting taste of what the Australian band have in store with their new album. This six minute and twenty four minute track sees the band travel through a variety of sounds, with its first two minutes consisting of a melodic, slow and sweet section emphasizing the synth playing of Clayton Cushman and the clean vocal duet of the band’s two vocalists. The track then explodes in intensity, with loud and eerie guitar being played over the band’s harrowing black metal-like shrieks. After many different changes in mood and style, the track eventually closes out on a softer but still eerie note.

Speaking about the intent and meaning of the lead single, Schilling explains: “With ‘Midnight Moon’ we aim to evoke feelings of intrigue and adventure, entangled with fear, betrayal, and chaos as our character finds herself swallowed by the depths of cult manipulation and escapes at an unforeseen cost.”

Listen to “Midnight Moon” below.

The Endless will follow the band’s 2019 album, Emergence. Dreadnought have previously been scheduled to perform at the upcoming Fire in the Mountains Festival.