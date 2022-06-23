Original Alice Cooper 2015 Reunion Show ‘Live from the Astroturf’ Coming This September

Home News Karan Singh June 23rd, 2022 - 2:57 PM

The Alice Cooper Band has been stirring up a ruckus since 1968. Even though they split in the mid-’70s, their presence in the music space is as strong as it’s ever been. 40 years after their formation, the group reunited for a legendary show at the Good Records store in Dallas, Texas, to play classics such as “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out.” Now, for the first time, the 2015 show’s album will hit stores on September 30.

The event was also filmed and released as a documentary movie in 2019 titled Live from the Astroturf. It has been hailed for its historic value by fans worldwide and will be included as part of the live album’s first CD and vinyl LP releases. The album’s track list is as follows:

“Caught In a Dream”

“Be My Lover”

“I’m Eighteen”

“Is It My Body”

“No More Mr. Nice Guy”

“Under My Wheels”

“School’s Out”

“Elected”

“Desperado” (Intro Bonus Track)

Alice Cooper will also be going on tour later this year. Details of the Detroit Muscle tour are listed below:

9/7 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center

9/9 — Alton, VA— Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11 — Windsor, ON — The Colosseum @ Caesar’s

9/13 — Buffalo, NY — Shea’s Buffalo

9/14 — Binghamton, NY — Visions Arena

9/16 — Albany, NY — The Palace Theater

9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Tropicana Casino & Resort

9/18 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9/20 — Muncie, IN — Emens Auditorium

9/21 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Hall

9/22 — Hammond, IN — The Venue @ Horseshoe Casino

9/24 — Louisville, KY — Louder than Life Festival

9/25 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

9/27 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theater

9/28 — St.Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

9/30 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theater

10/1 — Springfield, IL — Bank of Springfield Center

10/4 — Loveland, CO — Budweiser Event Center

10/6 — Prescott Valley, AZ — Findlay Toyota Center

10/7 — Highland, CA — Yaamava Theater

10/8 — Las Vegas, NV — Dollar Loan Center