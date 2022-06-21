PREMIERE: Katrina Ford Drops Elegant Synth-Pop Ballad “I’m Found” From Debut Self-Titled EP

Home News Cassandra Reichelt June 21st, 2022 - 6:00 AM

“I’m Found,” is a sensual electronic synth-pop ballad, similar to that of Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, St. Vincent, Birdy and so many other fantastic artists. This new song comes ahead of singer/songwriter Katrina Ford’s solo debut, a self-titled EP due out on June 24th along with an accompanying collage-like video, made by Ford herself.

Songs like “I’m Found,” “Peach” and “Peace Out,” as lively as they are sensitive, are as near to crafting a pop record as Ford has ever come. Even if it does have a distinct artistic undertone with strains of lofty creative hooks.

“Celebration was a very democratic party band,” explains Ford. “Anybody could bring an idea and we’d be like, ‘Yeah! Let’s do it!'”

Over the course of its 15-year run or more so, “anybody” had a core three of Ford, longstanding creative partner Antanaitis (who met in high school) and drummer David Bergander, as well as regular collaborators including producer/multi-instrumentalist Dave Sitek and the majority of his TV on the Radio colleagues.

Ford’s solo work is significantly more focused on a “one idea at a time kind of thing” approach. Ford’s solo work is significantly more focused, a “one idea at a time” approach. At the moment, it means channeling anything from Chaka Khan to the music of Beverly Hills Cop. Somber counter melodies and elaborately woven rhythms rule supreme.

Katrina Ford’s synth-pop ballad “I’m Found,” exclusively premiering with Mxdwn Music gives listeners to this visualizer an unsettling. Vibrant. Both powerful and elegant. All of these terms adeptly describe the voice of Ford and there is no limit to the powerful dynamic of what her beautiful voice can do.

That facet of Ford’s songwriting will finally come to the fore this year, owing in large part to the long-awaited release of her debut solo album. Ford’s current batch of daring content, like everything before it, throws off the constraints of the past and creates its own distinctive tale.

“Home in my heart at last! This song was written as one thought over the course of a few hours, later the details fell into place. It’s about finally feeling safe in your heart. Feeling a connection to Creator. After much adversity and a long hard few years, we finally felt like we had found level,” said Ford.

Check out the visualizer to “I’m Found” right now below: