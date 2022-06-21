PREMIERE: Haunted Summer Drops Enchanting 360° Interactive World Video for Their Song “Whole”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt June 21st, 2022 - 8:00 AM

If Haunted Summer could be described it would as be a harmonizing duo that has no bounds, no limits of what music they could make. Haunted Summer was the creation born by husband-and-wife pair Bridgette Moody and John Seasons – produce rapturously organic compositions from the truth of the heart by fusing LA trademark harmonizing psych-rock with an even more decadent stream of acoustic dream pop.

Spirit Guides, their 2017 first full-length, was hailed globally and helped propel a band with a lot of momentum to the next level. The album emphasizes the aquatic aspects that bloom inside their sonic pallet, revealing a real flashing journey through delightfully serene areas.

Haunted Summer returns in 2022 with their newest third album, Whole. The new album, recorded with Grammy Award winner Be Hussey and published by LaunchLeft, has a hard tone yet there is a lightness that bursts into a new realm of essentialness to be effective. It is as serene yet harmonically demanding and engaging as that might enchant and reel you in for more. It’s a pantheon of pure aesthetic sadness, designed to bring order to the messiness.

Haunted Summer has released a 360° interactive world for their new song “Whole” off their recently released album of the same name exclusively premiering with Mxdwn Music and it is one interesting and very creative ride that doesn’t disappoint and is just very relaxing to not only sit and watch but interact and make it their own. The array of colors and landscapes made for a fitting image of what the music would look like if the sound had a face and we could put a name to it.

“Vinyl Williams who has also worked with Tears For Fears and Unknown Mortal Orchestra created a 360° interactive world for “Whole”. We wanted the video to feel like another world or place you go to beyond this one. It took over 6 months to complete. Vinyl after collaging dozens & dozens of landscapes & structures together was able to make a single shot sequence. It’s one of his most expansive and biggest landscape videos to date,” said Haunted Summer.

Order the new album here and check out the premiere of the interactive world of “Whole” below right now.