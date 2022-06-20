Legendary Producer Steve Albini Wins World Series of Poker 2022

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 2:03 PM

According to Consequence, legendary producer Steve Albini has once again proved his poker skills, winning the 2022 World Series of Poker tournament. This is his second win, following his success in the 2018 tournament in which he won the $105,629 top prize, according to Pitchfork. His prize this time around was much steeper, with $196,089 in the pot.

Albini commented on his win, stating, “I was all in a million times in this tournament. In the Stud tournament, the bracelet that I won in 2018, I was never all in in that tournament. I was never short of chips. But it still felt like I kind of fluked it because I beat a table full of really great players that I didn’t expect to beat. This time it felt like a fluke because I was so short on chips so often, and I kept getting all in, and I kept surviving.”

Albini maintains that his winnings were the result of a fluke, however, he beat out hundreds of high quality poker players. In the 2022 tournament alone, he managed to beat 773 other players.

Aside from his poker playing, Albini has been busy with music production. Flogging Molly announced earlier this month that they will be releasing their new album Anthem on September 9 which will feature sound engineering from the iconic producer. Aside from producing and engineering music, he was also a member of rock bands Big Black and Rapeman.