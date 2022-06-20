Guns N’ Roses Play “Chinese Democracy” Deep Cut for the First Time in 10 Years

Home News Lucy Yang June 20th, 2022 - 2:15 PM

Breaking the 10 year silence, Guns N’ Roses play Chinese Democracy on saturday, June 18th, in Prague. This also marked the band’s first iconic performance since December of 2012. With so much history tracing back to the band, interviews have confirmed that: “As for new material from the rockers, there are a couple of things we’re all anticipating. The first is some sort of box set commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Use Your Illusion albums (which will actually turn 31 this September), and the second is more new songs. These were all confirmed by Slash in interviews over the last couple of months, but we don’t have a definitive timeline for any of them just yet.” (Loudwire)

Previously, Guns N’ Roses performed an iconic cover hit of Back in Black during their June 7 show.

“The setlist from the Prague show also included a cover of AC/DC’s “Walk All Over You,” which they debuted live earlier this month during a show in Portugal, as well as “Reckless Life” and the Appetite for Destruction version of “You’re Crazy,” both of which they played live for the first time since the 1990s at another show two weeks ago.” (Loudwire)

The continuous hits and releases of these musical titans have left fans on the edge of their seats to what is their next move.

With that being said, watch the live footage for yourself from fans recording!

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara