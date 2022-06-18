Two Door Cinema Club Announce New Album Keep On Smiling For September 2022 Release, Share Lead Single “Wonderful Life”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 18th, 2022 - 5:15 PM

The alternative and indie band, Two Door Cinema Club, has a very special surprise for their fans. They were last seen back in 2019, pre-pandemic era, where they released the smashing seller, False Alarm. The band has always been known for displaying its heartwarming and wholesome messages in their songs, yet fans were scarce at Two Door Cinema Club would take their next approach after the pandemic.

To answer fans’ biggest questions, the band announced a new album in the works. Presenting Keep On Smiling, their fifth studio album, which is set to release September 2. And, to treat fans even more, Two Door Cinema Club has shared a new song from the new album titled “Wonderful Life”. According to Consequence Sound, bassist Kevin Baird and guitarist Sam Halliday revealed that Keep On Smiling was being worked on pre-pandemic. However, “Wonderful Life” is one of their most recent tracks Two Door Cinema Club has worked on.

The song is filled to the brim with summer energy. The beats, vocals, and the lyrics radiate positivity, also bringing the feeling of nostalgia. The song opens up to being vulnerable, and to not hold on to what is making you angry; to channel and let go. “What do you get when you place all your bets outside you?

If you’re holding your breath, it’s no wonder it’s yet to find you.”

The chorus will make anyone dance with joy, screaming to appreciate the things around you; a revolution against the gloominess from the pandemic, “Take back your wonderful life

The more the lifе to love much better.”

