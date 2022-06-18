Norma Jean Announce New Album Deathrattle Sing For Me For August 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Call For The Blood”

Home News Abigail Lee June 18th, 2022 - 5:52 PM

Photographer Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Metalcore band Norma Jean debut their first single “Call for the Blood” and its music video ahead of their Deathrattle Sing for Me album, to be released on August 12 with Solid State Records. The album will be Norma Jean’s ninth full-length album.

Watch the video and listen to the song here:

The band’s vocalist Cory Brandan describes the song as “the rallying cry” he, the rest of the band and crew created for the record. He says, “Accept that everything is a draft… Composed by my brother, [coproducer] Matthew [Putman], this song was written around a single idea, altered heavily in post, and then mimicked by us. The studio and post-production elements acted as an instrument. The experimentation and the process behind this track was a major point of inspiration for many other things we ended up doing throughout Death Rattle Sing For Me. I feel like Matthew wrote this song with my voice in mind and I wanted to do something very unique over it. Dangerous rock ‘n’ roll! Blast it!”

They tell a story of “rebellious unity” in the song. The video shows the band performing the song in studio, rocking out with the camera similarly in constant motion. Brandan sings, “Consumer the whole world/Consume the world whole…/Stand your ground at the gates as we multiply/Consume the world whole.”

Commenting on the song, Putnam says that it was “one of the first songs where I felt like we were establishing a personality for the album… it still has a very raw, live energy… There is nothing random about ‘CFTB’; every sound has meaning. This is one of my all-time favorite vocal performance from Cory, where he proves once again why he’s one of the best of his generation.”

Brandan adds that the album served a secondary purpose to those creating it by pulling them together. He says, “It embodies the camaraderie of our brotherhood in Norma Jean… The record was necessary to keep me alive in a very literal sense.”

Deathrattle Sing for Me Tracklist:

1. 1994

2. Call For The Blood

3. Spearmint Revolt

4. Memorial Hoard

5. Aria Obscura

6. Any%

7. Parallella

8. W W A V V E

9. A Killing Word

10. Penny Margs

11. el-roi

12. Sleep Explosion

13. Heartache

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi