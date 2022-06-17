Bruce Springsteen Joins Paul McCartney For Live Performance Of “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 17th, 2022 - 3:41 PM

Author of “Here Comes The Sun” and “Let It Be” Paul McCarthy had a very special guest. Fans of the singer and songwriter who went to his recent concert at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey yesterday, June 16. McCarthy brought up on stage the legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen, the man who brought fans hits such as “Dancing In The Dark” and “Tougher Than The Rest”.

According to Consequence Sound, the special appearance of Springsteen was a birthday present for McCartney. The former The Beatles bassist turns 80 years old tomorrow, June 18. Springsteen wished McCartney “80 more years of glory days”, as they played The Beatles classics like “I Wanna Be Your Man” and “The End”. You can check out the video below.

Right when McCartney introduced the rock icon, fans were ecstatic to see a never-before seen dynamic duo on stage. The two artists looked like best friends rocking on the stage, as within each second, fans could see a smile on each of their faces. Springster hits the verses wonderfully, adding a new spice to the already The Beatles hits such as “Glory Days”. You can even hear fans chime in on the song as well if you listen closely. McCartney left The Beatles officially in 1970, yet, this performance and duo has proved to fans of The Beatles and McCartney that his musical talents is not going away anytime soon, even after fifty years.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson