Jim Ward Comments On “New Beginning” For Sparta At Texas Show

Alexandra Kozicki March 18th, 2022 - 10:37 PM

Sparta’s Jim Ward disclosed some exciting thoughts on the band’s current situation and possible revival during a show in El Paso, TX last night.

Ward, the only founding member remaining in the group, said that the performance marked a “new beginning” for Sparta. He went on to say that the band is currently in a period of rebirth and that the show was the start of that process.

This is an intriguing development, as Sparta has gone through some lineup changes in recent years and has been relatively quiet since the 2017 announcement of the band’s new lineup (which consists of returning members Ward, Matt Miller and Gabriel Gonzalez, along with former Cursive and Beach Slang drummer Cully Symington) and their 2020 release Trust The River.

Ward, on the other hand, has been active as a solo artist since last nights announcement. In April of 2021, Ward announced his solo album Daggers which was then released the following June. That same June, Ward announced he’d be appearing solo on tour with Thrice and Touché Amoré.

It will be interesting to see how Sparta develops over the course of this new era and if they are able to recapture the magic that made them one of the most exciting post-hardcore bands of the early 2000s.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson