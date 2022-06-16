Delgados Announce First Shows in 18 Years

Home News Lucy Yang June 16th, 2022 - 9:34 PM

Iconically acclaimed for their riveting indie rock performances, the Delgados announced a re-debutante with their new 2023 tour video teaser! They previously broke up in 2005 after 11 years and five albums together, including 1996s Domestiques, 2000s The Great Eastern and 2002s Hate.

The band explained the splendid reunion to be an spontaneous idea upon traveling to the wedding of Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite. Here’s a quote from the webpage, “Fast forward 25 or so years – the band has been split up for 15 of them – and we’re driving to Stuart Braithwaite’s wedding. We’ve spent hardly any time with each other for over a decade and like before it’s effortless, simple… and the thought occurs that it might be good to play together once again.”

With no crew changes whatsoever, to see the chemistry between the bandmates respark after disconnecting for an entire decade is beyond heartwarming. Checkout mxdwn’s previous article which dates back to 2020 on their active support for the music industry as individual artists during the Pandemic. (http://www.mxdwn.co.uk/news/scottish-artists-unite-in-support-of-music-crew/)

After all these years, each member within this team has gone through their own path of growth and discovery as musicians. This announcement goes far beyond being just a throwback memorial for ongoing fanatics but shows really how far music can bring people together to build and create. Just as the Delgados say themselves: no matter the amount of time separated, music always brings people together.

Occuring in the hearts of the UK, the tour dates, location and flier are as followed:

01/20 – Concorde 1 – Brighton, UK

01/21 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

01/22 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

01/24 – The Leadmill – Sheffield, UK

01/25 – The Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK