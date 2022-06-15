Titus Andronicus Share Thrilling New Music Video For Cover Of Cock Sparrer’s “We’re Coming Back”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 15th, 2022 - 10:07 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

The New-Jersey based indie rock act Titus Andronicus has dropped a cover of the classic 1982 punk anthem “We’re Coming Back” by Cock Sparrer. The new release follows a nearly three year long silence of the band in terms of music output.

Fitting for a cover of this classic punk track, Titus Andronicus’ cover of “We’re Coming Back” is highly energetic and upbeat. The band’s modern production gives an entirely new flavor to the 1982 original, with alternations to the guitar and drum work providing a rather different tone and energy for the song. In spite of these very noticeable changes, the new rendition of the anthem remains highly faithful to the original, keeping many riffs the same and keeping the same lyrics and singing style.

Along with the release of the cover came a music video, starring the band’s frontman Patrick Stickles and shot by filmmaker Ray Concepcion. In a statement, Stickles explained his reason for covering the song, as well as his his happiness with working with Concepcion: All I can tell you right now is that Cock Sparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk’s second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic. I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable Ray Concepcion.”

Watch the official music video for Titus Andronicus’ cover of “We’re Coming Back” via YouTube below.

This latest offering from the indie rockers follows the band’s latest album, their 2019 An Obelisk. Titus Andronicus’ founding member Matt “Money” Miller has previously passed away in March of 2021.

