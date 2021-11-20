Anders Fridén Of In Flames Debuts New Solo Project If Anything, Suspicious, Announces New Album Offair: Lullabies For The Damned For December 2021 Release, Shares Two New Tracks “Farewell” And “Nodes Of Yesod”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 20th, 2021 - 5:01 PM

Swedish metal artist Anders Fridén of In Flames has debuted a new solo project titled, If Anything, Suspicious. He has also announced a new album titled Offair: Lullabies For The Damned, scheduled for release in December 2021, and has shared two new tracks from it, titled “Farewell” and “Nodes of Yesod.”

The two new songs are very ambient in nature. They feel like they could be part of a video game soundscape. They are both very spacey and ethereal, with an array of different frequencies, clicks and vinyl crackle. “Farewell” is mainly led by a piano doused in heavy reverb that doesn’t seem to follow one melodic pattern. “Nodes of Yesod” is a very similar story except for the fact that it has more distinct drums.

According to Theprp, Fridén said about the album, “Dive into the unknown and dare to challenge yourself… I’ve been playing metal music for more than 30 years, always judged by previous trials and errors, loved and hated for my choices. But this is a first, a time that will never come again. Something new, something different. I want you to close your eyes, breathe and let the sounds take you on a journey. A journey without borders or restrictions.”

Earlier this year, In Flames announced they would be headlining Sweden Rock Festival, which has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID. They will be joined in 2022 by Guns N’ Roses and Volbeat. In Flames also were the opening act on Megadeth and Lamb of God’s co-headlining tour from August to October. The bands had been attempting to go on this tour since 2020, but due to COVId they were forced to reschedule a number of times.

Anders Fridén said about the tour, “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour of the Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen.” In Flames’ last album was I, The Mask in 2019. They also reissued their 2000 album Clayman last year.