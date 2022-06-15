III Points in Miami Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Flume, Orbital, The Marias and More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 2:41 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

It has been announced that III Point festival will be happening on October 21 & 22 of this year. The city of Miami will be buzzing with captivating art installations, electric sounds, stage designs and audiovisual environments. III Points will bring a creative festival experience into Miami’s artful culture.

The lineup for the festival is jammed packed with a wide variety of bands and artists. LCD Soundsystem, Rosalia, Porter Robertson, Flume, Fisher ,Black Coffee, Orbital, The Marias, Busta Rhymes, Loco Dice, DJ Harvey, Freddie Gibbs, Anna, HomeShake, Luciano, Kenny Beats, Jimi Jules, Pawsa, Red Axes, Dennis Cruz, Mochakk, Tycho, A.G. Cook, Nina Kraviz, Sama’ Abdulhadi, ArtBat, Bob Moses Live, Julio Victoria Live Band, Nick Leon, Kitten and The Hacker and Sita Abellan will be some of the headliners who will be performing at the festival.

Other bands and artists such as Andy Scott, Ashley Venom, Jonny From Space, The Polar Boys, Radar, Ghost Flower and Daisy Cutter, Out of Service, Bitter Babe, Generous, CoffinTexts, Phoenix James, Emma, Pressure Point, Le Poodle, SeaFoam Walls, True Vine, The Hails, Sister System, Tama Gucci, Ms Mada, Nicholas G. Padilla, Mystic Bill , Eric Duncan, Bresh, Butterfly Snapple and many others will be opening for the headliners at the festival. Also there will be a special performance by III 0 5 SuperGroup: Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy and Trina.

To learn more about the festival visit www.IIIPOINTS.com

Tickets will be on sale this Friday at 1p.m. ET for just a $9.99 deposit.